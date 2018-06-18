Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pogba: I'm the most criticised player in the world

After helping France to a win over Australia, Paul Pogba said he was the most criticised player in the world.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 09:52 IST
395
PaulPogba - cropped
France midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba claimed he is the most criticised player on the planet, despite two key contributions in France's unconvincing 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder played in Antoine Griezmann for the forward to win a penalty for France's opening goal, before later seeing his deflected shot go in via the underside of the crossbar for the winner.

The 25-year-old had an inconsistent season for club and country in 2017-18, but despite his performances continuously coming under the microscope, Pogba says he pays no attention.

"It seems I have less right than others to make mistakes," he told Telefoot.

"It's funny. I went from the biggest transfer in the world, to the most criticised player in the world. The critics will always be there. That's football

"When I was little with my friends, we always used to take the p*** out of each other, saying 'you were good, you were bad.' It's what happens on every football pitch and I treat the criticism now like I did when I was playing on the block as a kid.

"I'm out there having fun – and that’s the only answer I can give to all those people who criticise me or think I am this or that. It's not a big deal. Everybody has opinions."

France's World Cup campaign continues on Thursday when they face Peru.

