Pogba: I'm the most criticised player in the world
After helping France to a win over Australia, Paul Pogba said he was the most criticised player in the world.
Paul Pogba claimed he is the most criticised player on the planet, despite two key contributions in France's unconvincing 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup.
The Manchester United midfielder played in Antoine Griezmann for the forward to win a penalty for France's opening goal, before later seeing his deflected shot go in via the underside of the crossbar for the winner.
The 25-year-old had an inconsistent season for club and country in 2017-18, but despite his performances continuously coming under the microscope, Pogba says he pays no attention.
"It seems I have less right than others to make mistakes," he told Telefoot.
"It's funny. I went from the biggest transfer in the world, to the most criticised player in the world. The critics will always be there. That's football
"When I was little with my friends, we always used to take the p*** out of each other, saying 'you were good, you were bad.' It's what happens on every football pitch and I treat the criticism now like I did when I was playing on the block as a kid.
"I'm out there having fun – and that’s the only answer I can give to all those people who criticise me or think I am this or that. It's not a big deal. Everybody has opinions."
France's World Cup campaign continues on Thursday when they face Peru.