Pogba, Lukaku dropped as Rojo returns for Manchester United

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 64 // 06 Dec 2018, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United players Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho dropped Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku for the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Belgium striker Lukaku scored against Southampton at the weekend but neither player impressed as United settled for a 2-2 draw.

That was the club's third Premier League match without a win and Mourinho has swung the axe in response, completely reshaping his defence.

Marcos Rojo is in for his first appearance of the season while Diogo Dalot makes his first start in England's top flight, while Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly also return to bolster a new-look backline.

Mourinho cited "technical and tactical decisions" as the reasons behind Pogba and Lukaku's omission.

"We're going to play with [Jesse] Lingard, [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial," the Red Devils boss told BT Sport.

"We believe that this combination of these three young, fast, creative players - even if they are not normally what you call the killer that has a chance, score a goal - we believe in their dynamic and appetite."

Meanwhile, in-form Arsenal have replaced Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the suspended Granit Xhaka with Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey, who captains the visitors.

Advertisement