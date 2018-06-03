Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pogba, Martial & Rashford need to entertain at Man Utd, says Giggs

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba need to start lighting up Old Trafford, according to Ryan Giggs.

News 03 Jun 2018, 19:28 IST
Manchester United duo Paul Pogba (R) and Marcus Rashford (L)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs urged Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to remove the shackles and start entertaining supporters.

Wales manager Giggs came through United's academy, played for the first team between 1991 and 2014 and previously served as Louis van Gaal's assistant at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' style of play has come under criticism since Alex Ferguson departed five years ago, and Giggs is keen to see the current crop show the same commitment to entertainment that he did.

"First of all, I was a Manchester United fan," he told ESPN FC. "I used to climb over the fence when I was a seven, eight-year-old, get the match bus to Old Trafford.

"Right from when I can remember, I used to go to Old Trafford and then, fast-forward to 17, 18, I played for the first team. I understand how the club works, what the fans want, because I was a fan.

"I was also a player who wanted to excite the crowd, to get the fans on their feet. I want to see exciting players. I want to see Rashford, I want to see Martial, I want to see Pogba try things. That's what I tried to do when I was playing."

Giggs also believes a strong core of players steeped in the club's tradition will be crucial as they bid to bring back the glory years that were so memorable under Ferguson.

"Football's changing, but you still have the likes of Rashford, [Jesse] Lingard, Pogba - who was there when he was younger," he added.

"You've got Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick's just left, but a group of players who know what the club's about.

"I think it's always important to have that. It doesn't guarantee you success - and if you don't have that it doesn't mean you're not going to win - but it always helps if you do have that sort of team spirit."

