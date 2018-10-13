×
Pogba, Mbappe and Griezmann meet Mickey Mouse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    13 Oct 2018, 06:42 IST
PogbaMbappeGriezmann-cropped
France team-mates Antoine Griezmann (L), Paul Pogba (C) and Kylian Mbappe (R)

Mickey Mouse was the star attraction as Paul Pogba and some of his France team-mates paid a visit to Disneyland on Friday.

With time on their hands before Tuesday's Nations League showdown against Germany in Paris, Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele hung out with Mickey Mouse.

After world champions France battled to earn a 2-2 draw against Iceland on Thursday, the French quartet visited the iconic theme park and even picked up some of Mickey Mouse's famous gloves along the way.

Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann and Dembele also had some fun on one of the roller-coasters – Manchester United midfielder Pogba poking fun at teenage sensation Mbappe's reaction in an embarrassing photo.

France will host Germany in League A Group 1 action at the Stade de France.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mickey Mouse & World Champions @disneylandparis

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) on

 
