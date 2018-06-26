Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pogba, Mbappe, Lloris among France stars rested for Denmark match

Didier Deschamps has rung the changes for France's final Group C encounter, with Paul Pogba and Hugo Lloris among the names rested.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 19:02 IST
351
Paul Pogba
France midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris have all been left out by France for their final match of the World Cup's group stage against Denmark.

The Manchester United midfielder has been involved in all three of France's goals at Russia 2018, with Les Bleus already assured of a place in the last 16 after Mbappe's winner against Peru.

Pogba has collected one booking during the tournament so would miss the second round game if he was booked again, with Blaise Matuidi and Corentin Tolisso in the same situation and also on the bench.

Lloris is also among the substitutes with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane taking over the captaincy for Didier Deschamps' side.

At the age of 33, Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda becomes France's oldest debutant at the World Cup, while Presnel Kimpembe makes his first international start.

Steven N'Zonzi and Thomas Lemar make their first starts of the tournament, while Djibril Sidibe comes in at right-back for Benjamin Pavard.

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg remains on the sidelines for Denmark, with the 20-year-old still waiting for his first taste of World Cup action.

A draw at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow will be enough for Denmark to follow France into the knockout rounds, eliminating Peru and Australia, who meet in Sochi.

