×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pogba, Neymar and Suarez not in Ballon d'Or top 10

Omnisport
NEWS
News
981   //    04 Dec 2018, 00:02 IST
Neymar - Cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar

Neymar, Paul Pogba and Luis Suarez have all missed out on the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or.

Luka Modric is the favourite to be crowned winner of the prestigious individual prize on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann his main competition.

Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi have won the award five times each in a decade of dominance for the duo.

Neymar has long-been touted as a future winner of the Ballon d'Or but the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star ranked 12th in the final reckoning.

Pogba also missed out on the top 10 despite playing a leading role in France's triumph at the World Cup, with his international team-mate and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante finishing four places higher.

Thibaut Courtois was 14th in the voting, the Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper the top player for his position.

 

Ballon d'Or positions 30-11:

29= Isco (Real Madrid), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

28= Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

25= Alisson (Roma/Liverpool), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

22= Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

19= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

17= Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

16= Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

15= Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

14= Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

13= Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

12= Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 

11= N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Four football legends name their 2018 Ballon d'Or favourites
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
Hazard, Mbappe or Neymar? Meunier picks Varane for Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: October 2018
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says Luka Modric deserves...
RELATED STORY
Rumours: 2018 Ballon d'Or winner leaked
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts 3...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: 16 Footballers pick their winner
RELATED STORY
4 former Ballon d'Or winners name their favourites for...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us