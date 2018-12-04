Pogba, Neymar and Suarez not in Ballon d'Or top 10

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar

Neymar, Paul Pogba and Luis Suarez have all missed out on the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or.

Luka Modric is the favourite to be crowned winner of the prestigious individual prize on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann his main competition.

Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi have won the award five times each in a decade of dominance for the duo.

Neymar has long-been touted as a future winner of the Ballon d'Or but the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star ranked 12th in the final reckoning.

Pogba also missed out on the top 10 despite playing a leading role in France's triumph at the World Cup, with his international team-mate and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante finishing four places higher.

Thibaut Courtois was 14th in the voting, the Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper the top player for his position.

Ballon d'Or positions 30-11:

29= Isco (Real Madrid), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

28= Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

25= Alisson (Roma/Liverpool), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

22= Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

19= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

17= Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

16= Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

15= Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

14= Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

13= Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

12= Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

11= N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)