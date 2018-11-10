×
Pogba's relationship with Mourinho has been mended – Raiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Nov 2018, 20:53 IST
mou-pog-cropped
Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been mended but the midfielder still has Juventus "in his heart", according to agent Mino Raiola.

World Cup-winner Pogba has endured a turbulent time at United under Mourinho, with the pair seemingly at odds on occasion.

Mourinho made a habit of making an example of Pogba last season, dropping him numerous times for erratic performances, leading to links with a move to Barcelona.

Pogba was then told this term he would not captain United again due to not having the characteristics required by Mourinho for such a role.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has generally remained an important part of United's team and Raiola understands the pair have fixed their relationship.

"Paul has mended his relationship with Mourinho," the agent told Rai Sport. "He is calmer because he feels important in Manchester, even if Turin has remained in his heart."

Raiola also reiterated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a return to AC Milan on loan when the season ends in MLS.

"I confirm what has already been said to you," he added. "The relations with the new Milan management are excellent, so all the roads are open."

