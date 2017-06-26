Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent

Very talented and relaxed ? Paul Pogba praised France team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 04:07 IST

France international Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is surprised by just how talented and relaxed his France team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are.

Mbappe, 18, and Dembele, 20, are rising stars and are sure to play a key role alongside Pogba in France's bid to reach the 2018 World Cup and threaten in Russia.

Pogba said he was stunned by just how good the duo were as he urged them to stay focused, with Monaco's Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Dembele linked with moves this off-season.

"The young people are very talented. I've never seen this, impose like that, being relaxed like that," the midfielder told Telefoot.

"They have the future before them, they must be serious.

"They're kids, young people who have a head. I wish them the best, also with France."

France are far from assured of their spot in Russia after a 2-1 loss to Sweden in their most recent qualifier left them second in Group A.

But Pogba urged Didier Deschamps' men to be brave with four qualifiers remaining.

"We wanted to win against Sweden. Everyone wants us to win, we are all responsible against Sweden," he said.

"Worried about qualifying? We are second, we have to take our courage with both hands and go for the qualification."

France are next in action in late August and September, with qualifiers against Netherlands and Luxembourg.