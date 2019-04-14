×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pogba unimpressed with Man United's nervy West Ham win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:36 IST
Paul Pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba celebrates scoring for Manchester United

Paul Pogba admitted Manchester United underperformed against West Ham and must improve to have any hope of ousting Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

United limped to a fortuitous 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday thanks to midfielder Pogba's two penalties either side of half-time.

Felipe Anderson scored in between those goals and West Ham would have taken a late lead had a combination of the crossbar and David de Gea not denied Michail Antonio in quick succession.

The visitors instead left empty handed after Ryan Fredericks' panicked challenge on Anthony Martial allowed Pogba to convert a scarcely deserved winner in the 80th minute.

The result lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League and restored a measure of momentum as they seek to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

"We didn't have a good performance but the result is there," Pogba told BT Sport.

"It was really open but we didn't play well. With the chances and space we had, maybe we played too slow and weren't dangerous.

"We have to fix that, learn from that and focus on the next one.

Advertisement

"I can't explain if we were tired from the Champions League game. We have to rest now for Tuesday."

Pogba netted the first of his spot-kicks in the 19th minute after eschewing his usual stuttering run-up in favour of a more orthodox approach.

The 26-year-old thinks the change in technique might have helped to get the better of Lukasz Fabianski on two occasions.

"What matters is to put the ball inside the net, that's all," he said.

"Maybe I tricked the goalkeeper, but the most important thing is the three points today.

"I think we had the luck and you always have to take it. Sometime it is for the other team but we took it today."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Fans question referee as Man United somehow beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United: 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Pogba focused on Man United amid Real Madrid links – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba XI: 10 best players he has played with
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news | De Gea & Pogba to leave Man Utd?
RELATED STORY
Premier League news: Eden Hazard overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo tally as Chelsea beats West Ham
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview & Prediction: EPL match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer convinced Pogba happy at Man United despite Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us