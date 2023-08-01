Pogon vs Linfield Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Pogon entertain Linfield at the Florian Krygier Municipal Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts have put one foot in the next round after crushing Linfield 5-2 in the first leg last week. The Polish side were on the road, but it looked as though they played on their own turf in Belfast. Manager Jens Gustafsson has said he has told his players to forget that game and focus on the upcoming meeting:

“We have not qualified yet, so stop celebrating.”

Portowcy are expected to accomplish the mission in Szczecin, thanks to their impressive form. They have won eight of their last ten games, including their last three, as they seek to reach the third qualifying round for the first time.

Linfield, meanwhile, are on the verge of elimination and face an uphill battle in Szczecin. It will be difficult for them to overturn a three-goal deficit to win the tie, considering their performance in the first leg, where their defence lacked cohesion and quickly fell apart.

The Blues could find themselves in a tricky situation in the second leg. Parking the bus would be meaningless, as they have no lead to safeguard. Pouring men forward could expose them to devastating counterattacks like in the first leg. Manager David Healy will likely play a normal game as he attempts to reach the next round.

Pogon vs Linfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pogon have won their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five games.

Pogon have played 67 European games as opposed to 140 for Linfield.

Linfield have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away games.

Pogon have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Linfield have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Pogon: W-W-W-L-W; Linfield: L-L-L-W-W

Pogon vs Linfield Prediction

Poland international Kamil Grosicki was a top performer for Pogon last season, bagging 13 goals (third top scorer) and six assists. He broke the deadlock against Linfield and has unfinished work with the visitors.

Meanwhile, Linfield’s top scorer Joel Cooper will face one of his greatest tests. Goalkeeper Chris Johns had 21 clean sheets last season but had a hiding in the first leg.

Pogon are hugely favoured to prevail based on form, home advantage, and confidence from the first leg.

Prediction: Pogon 4-1 Linfield

Pogon vs Linfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pogon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pogon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Linfield to score - Yes