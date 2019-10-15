×
Points shared in historic World Cup qualifier between North and South Korea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    15 Oct 2019, 17:32 IST
Kim Il-sung Stadium - cropped
North Korea host South Korea in World Cup qualifying

The historic World Cup qualifier between North Korea and South Korea in Pyongyang ended in a 0-0 draw at an empty Kim Il-sung Stadium.

South Korea last crossed the border for a friendly in 1990 but had never contested a competitive match in the North prior to Tuesday's encounter.

The nations are technically still at war, with frosty relations persisting between their governments.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the landmark match, but images relayed from the venue depicted empty stands.

A summary issued by the Korean Football Association stated "both teams fought fiercely" as four yellow cards were handed out, two for each side.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min completed a full match for Paulo Bento's South Korea side.

The draw leaves the teams level on seven points at the top of Group H after three games in the second phase of Asian qualifying for Qatar 2022.

South Korea are scheduled to host the return fixture in June 2020.

