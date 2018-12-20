×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Police and Arsenal investigating Dele Alli bottle incident

Omnisport
NEWS
News
214   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:05 IST
Dele Alli
Dele Alli during Arsenal v Tottenham

The Metropolitan Police and Arsenal are investigating an incident in which Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was hit by a bottle during an EFL Cup quarter-final clash.

Alli scored the second goal for his side in a 2-0 win that set up a semi-final meeting with Chelsea next month, but Spurs' victory was marred by the incident.

No arrests have been made but Arsenal and the Metropolitan Police are working together on the issue, the force said in a statement provided to Omnisport.

"The Met is working with Arsenal Football Club to identify the person responsible for an incident where a bottle was thrown onto the pitch during the Arsenal v Tottenham match on Wednesday December 19," the statement said.

"There has been no arrest in relation to this specific incident. Seven people were arrested as part of the policing operation for this match for a variety of offences including possession of drugs; public order and assault on police."

England international Alli made light of the moment on social media following the game, posting a photograph where he is gesturing to Arsenal fans with the game's scoreline.

But Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was unimpressed with the incident and condemned the bottle being thrown, which opposite number Unai Emery said he did not see.

"Lucky that it wasn't a big issue. Come on, when we play a derby we hate each other in a good way, but that looks in a bad way, looking to damage an opponent," said Pochettino. "I cannot talk in general [terms] because only one stupid person made a mistake." 

The incident comes after projectiles, including a banana skin, were thrown when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a penalty in Arsenal's 4-2 win over Spurs in the Premier League on December 2.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino: Alli incident showed Spurs-Arsenal rivalry in...
RELATED STORY
Alli brushes off being hit by bottle: It made the goal...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's Dele Alli hit by bottle in derby win at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Match preview and predicted lineups...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Convicted footballers: 6 Arsenal players who have served...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham Hotspurs / Carabao Cup Quarter Finals
RELATED STORY
Arsenal clash not Tottenham's biggest game, says...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us