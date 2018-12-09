×
Police investigate whether City's Sterling racially abused

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    09 Dec 2018, 02:17 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Police are investigating whether Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused by a Chelsea fan during Saturday's Premier League game.

The incident happened in the first half at Stamford Bridge as Sterling went to retrieve the ball.

The Metropolitan Police says it is "aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player."

In a statement, the force says "we will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed."

Chelsea has been at the forefront of anti-racism campaigns.

The club says "we will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary."

Chelsea won 2-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
