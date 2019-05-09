×
Politano tips Spalletti stay amid Conte to Inter reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    09 May 2019, 22:34 IST
Antonio Conte - cropped
Antonio Conte during his time with Chelsea

Matteo Politano rates Inter-linked Antonio Conte as a "great coach" but expects Luciano Spalletti to remain in charge beyond this season.

Reports in Italy state Inter are preparing to cut short Spalletti's tenure and install former Chelsea boss Conte as his replacement.

The 49-year-old worked closely with Nerazzurri chief executive Beppe Marotta during a successful stint at Juventus and this week revealed there is "60 per cent probability" of him coaching in Serie A next term.

Returning to champions Juve could also prove option if, as is rumoured, Massimiliano Allegri steps down from his post.

Inter winger Politano admires Conte but, with Champions League qualification appearing likely, believes Inter will avoid making a change.

"I think Spalletti will remain [in charge] next year," the Italy international told Sport Mediaset.

"He has a contract and we are at his and the club's disposal."

Asked about Conte, Politano added: "I've never met him but he is a great coach. His numbers speak for themselves."

Inter are third in Serie A, one point ahead of Atalanta and four clear of fifth-placed AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri will expect to improve on a run of three successive draws when they host bottom club Chievo on Monday.

