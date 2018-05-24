Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Poorly kept secret: Iniesta joins Japanese club Vissel Kobe

    Poorly kept secret: Iniesta joins Japanese club Vissel Kobe

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 14:50 IST
    1.50K
    AP Image

    TOKYO (AP) — Andres Iniesta is, finally, a member of Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

    The former Barcelona great appeared at a packed news conference at a central Tokyo hotel on Thursday along with billionaire Kobe owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

    It was hardly a surprise. Iniesta tweeted a photo of himself and Mikitani on his new boss' private jet as the two flew to Tokyo for an announcement that had been expected for weeks.

    "I'm pleased to announce that Andres Iniesta will be signing up to play with Vissel Kobe after his historic career at Barcelona," Mikitani said. "We look forward to Iniesta not only contributing to the team but helping in the development of young players."

    Iniesta signed his contract as Mikitani watched, and then spoke through an interpreter.

    Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but Japanese media are reporting he will earn $30 million annually on a three-year deal.

    "For me this is a very special day," the Spaniard said. "This is an important challenge for me. My family is excited to come to Japan and we are very pleased. There were many offers. Other clubs showed interest. But I decided to sign with Vissel Kobe because the project presented to me was impressive."

    Mikitani is also the CEO of Barcelona sponsor Rakuten, a Japanese online retailer.

    Iniesta held up the team's red shirt with his famous No. 8 on the back, and his name written across the bottom.

    Iniesta previously had said he would probably retire from international soccer after Spain plays at this year's World Cup in Russia.

    The 34-year-old Iniesta scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. He also was a key part of Spain's two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

    He announced last month he would leave Barcelona after 16 seasons. His last match for the Spanish club was on Sunday against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

    Vissel Kobe is in sixth place after 15 games in the J-League. It signed Lukas Podolski last year, but the German striker is out until the end of June with an injured calf.

    Having a player of Iniesta's stature will help raise the profile of the J-League as it competes with the Chinese league in the lucrative Asian market.

    "I'd like to make a forward step with the club and also help the J-League spread in Asia," Iniesta said. "I'm looking forward to playing with my teammates. This is a country I really love and I want to immerse myself in the culture."

    Vissel Kobe announce news conference amid Iniesta...
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Iniesta's Vissel Kobe move confirmed
    RELATED STORY
    Heading to my new home - Iniesta drops massive Vissel...
    RELATED STORY
    Iniesta starts on Barcelona goodbye but Messi rested
    RELATED STORY
    Barca boss Valverde salutes departing Iniesta
    RELATED STORY
    Lineker, Stoichkov, Zico - the stars who blazed a...
    RELATED STORY
    Rakitic lost for words as Iniesta heads for Barcelona exit
    RELATED STORY
    Suarez: Iniesta hard to replace at Barcelona
    RELATED STORY
    If you don't like Iniesta, you don't like football – Rakitic
    RELATED STORY
    The long goodbye: Iniesta sits alone in Camp Nou after...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018