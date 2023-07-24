Portland Timbers vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023 

Portland Timbers host Tigres at Providence Park on Wednesday (July 26) in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The hosts have endured a largely difficult Major League Soccer season but enjoyed a winning start to their Leagues Cup campaign on Sunday. Portland beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-0. Evander netted the opener before Felipe Mora came off the bench to double the advantage late on.

Portland are atop their group with three points and will guarantee their spot in the knockouts with a win.

Tigres, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to the new season and will hope to carry that momentum into the Leagues Cup. They beat Club Leon 1-0 last time out in the Liga MX with talisman Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring the winner.

Portland Timbers vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. They faced off in a friendly in July 2008, which the Timbers won 2-0.

Portland's last meeting against Mexican opposition came in May 2021 when they faced Club America in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

Tigres' last meeting against American opposition came in March when they faced Orlando City in the last 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, drawing 1-1 in both legs to advance on away goals.

Five of Portland's six league wins this season have come at home.

Tigres have scored in all but one of their last 12 games across competitions.

Portland Timbers vs Tigres Prediction

Portland are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their last ten games. They're unbeaten in three home games.

Tigres, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight games across competitions and have lost just one of their last 11. They have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four away games and should come out on top, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Portland 0-1 Tigres

Portland Timbers vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tigres

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Tigres' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Portland's last three games.)