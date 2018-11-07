×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Porto on verge of qualifying after beating Lokomotiv

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Nov 2018, 03:33 IST
AP Image

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto all but secured a spot in the Champions League knockout stages after beating Lokomotiv Moscow 4-1 on Tuesday to end the Russian champion's qualifying hopes.

After scoring at Lokomotiv last month, Hector Herrera and Moussa Marega both netted again to help put Porto on 10 points at the top of Group D. With Schalke beating Galatasaray 2-0 in Tuesday's other game, Porto needs one point from its last two games to be sure of qualifying. Lokomotiv has lost all four games.

As a rainstorm blew in from the Atlantic Ocean, Porto scored inside two minutes. Marega darted in behind the static Russian defense and drew out goalkeeper Guilherme before cutting the ball back to Herrera, who tapped the ball into the empty net.

In the 42nd it was Herrera who set up Marega, flicking the ball over Benedikt Hoewedes' head for the Malian forward to run onto. Marega cut inside and left Guilherme no chance with a powerful finish between the keeper's legs.

Back from injury, Lokomotiv forward Jefferson Farfan came on a second-half substitute and, after missing a good chance from close range, scored with a 59th-minute header off Alexei Miranchuk's corner.

Jesus Corona — another scorer in Moscow last month — curtailed Lokomotiv's hopes of a comeback in the 67th, evading two defenders and scoring after Guilherme sent a goal kick straight to the opposition. Otavio added Porto's fourth with a powerful shot in stoppage time.

Lokomotiv could have challenged for its first Champions League win in 14 years if not for sloppy finishing. Miranchuk and Manuel Fernandes each missed the target with rushed shots from good positions, while Eder headed a promising chance straight at a defender.

Associated Press
NEWS
Shaky Porto beats Lokomotiv 3-1 in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Galatasaray beats Lokomotiv on return to Champions League
RELATED STORY
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Porto 3: Conceicao's side power past...
RELATED STORY
Porto beats Galatasaray 1-0 to take group lead in CL
RELATED STORY
Conceicao frustrated by Porto defending despite win
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Schalke continues recovery with 1-0 win over Lokomotiv
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 2 predictions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 4 Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us