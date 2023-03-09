Porto vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2023

Round 24 of the Primeira Liga gets underway on Friday (March 10) when Porto take on Estoril Praia at the Estadio do Dragao.

The visitors head into the weekend on a four-game losing streak and will look to end this dry spell.

Porto found their feet in the Primeira Liga with a 3-1 win over Chaves last Saturday (March 4).

Before that, Sergio Conceicao’s men were on a two-game losing streak. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 on February 22 before losing 2-1 against Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga four days later.

Porto are second in the Primeira Liga with 54 points from 23 games, eight points off Benfica.

Meanwhile, Estoril were condemned to their fourth consecutive defeat last time out when they were beaten 3-0 by Vizela at home.

The Canarinhos, who have now lost seven of their last eight games, sit 15th in the Primeira Liga points table, just six points above the drop zone. While Estoril will look to stop the rot, they're on a nine-game winless run away from home, losing seven times.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have been dominant in the fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 21 meetings.

Estoril have managed just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Porto are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 league outings, winning ten times since October.

Estoril are on a four-game losing streak in the Primeira Liga, scoring one goal and conceding ten.

Conceicao’s men have won all but one of their last nine home matches across competitions, with their defeat against Gil Vicente a fortnight ago being the exception.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Estoril are in for a tough 90 minutes, as they go up against a rampant Porto side who have been near impenetrable at home. The hosts have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Estoril Praia

Porto vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Porto’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in four of Estoril’s last five games.)

