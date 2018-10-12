×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal keeps winning in Nations League without Ronaldo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    12 Oct 2018, 02:50 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem.

European champion Portugal sparkled on Thursday despite the absence of its star forward, defeating Poland to move a step closer to the last four of the UEFA Nations League.

With young Sevilla striker Andre Silva scoring again, Portugal won 3-2 in Chorzow to take control of Group 3 of the top-tier League A in Europe's newest competition.

Portugal now has six points from two games, five points ahead of Poland and Italy. Only the group winner advances to June's last four.

It was the team's third straight game without Ronaldo, who hasn't played an international match since his transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer.

Ronaldo has also been the recent subject of rape allegations. The 33-year-old forward denies any wrongdoing.

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23, Serie A's leading scorer, gave Poland an 18th-minute lead with his first international goal.

Portugal then equalized with a close-range effort from Silva after a poor back pass from Pizzi Fernandes in the 32nd. It was his seventh goal in Portugal's last six competitive away games.

The visitors made it 2-1 just before halftime with an own goal from defender Kamil Glik.

Bernardo Silva added the third goal with a long-range shot in the 52nd minute before Jakub Blaszczykowski marked his record 103rd cap for Poland by pulling one back with a low volley in the 77th.

Blaszczykowski has now eclipsed Michal Zewlakow on the all-time list of Poland appearances.

Robert Lewandowski made his 100th appearance but was unable to add to his tally of 55 Poland goals.

Poland will host Italy in the Nations League on Sunday, while Portugal plays a friendly in Scotland the same day.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
Like Real Madrid, Portugal has to cope without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo out of Portugal squad for Nations League
RELATED STORY
Portugal strong with or without Ronaldo, says Mancini
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Portugal vs. Croatia
RELATED STORY
Without Ronaldo, Portugal draws with Modric's Croatia
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Italy: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations League...
RELATED STORY
Portugal adds to Italy's struggles with Nations League win
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 top games to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
11 Oct CON LIB 08:00 PM Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us