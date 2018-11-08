×
Portugal recall four but Ronaldo remains absent

37   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:53 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Santos has recalled four players, but Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in Portugal's final two UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Juventus star Ronaldo has not appeared at international level since the World Cup.

Reports suggested he could return to face Italy and Poland, but Santos has honoured the joint decision not to consider the forward until 2019.

"The only thing I think about Ronaldo is that he should win the Ballon d'Or," Santos replied when asked about Portugal's all-time top scorer.

There are recalls for defenders Jose Fonte and Raphael Guerreiro, along with midfield pair Andre Gomes and Joao Mario.

Everton's Gomes returns after being cut from the 23-man squad that lost to Uruguay in the last 16 at Russia 2018.

Portugal need either a point against Italy or a win over Portugal to finish top of Group 3 in Nations League A.

Portugal squad in full:

Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Wolves), Claudio Ramos (Tondela); Joao Cancelo (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Jose Fonte (Lille), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Luis Neto (Zenit), Pepe (Besiktas), Mario Rui (Naples), Cedric Soares (Southampton); William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Andre Gomes (Everton), Joao Mario (Inter), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Danilo Pereira (Porto), Pizzi (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich); Bruma (RB Leipzig), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Andre Silva (Sevilla), Rafa Silva (Benfica)

