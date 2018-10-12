×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal ruin Lewandowski's century celebration

PTI
NEWS
News
71   //    12 Oct 2018, 09:40 IST

Paris, Oct 12, 2018 (AFP) - Portugal, playing without embattled Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated Poland 3-2 in the Nations League on Thursday, shattering Robert Lewandowski's celebrations of playing his 100th international.

European champions Portugal scored three times in 20 minutes in the Polish city of Chorzow through Andre Silva (32 minutes), a Kamil Glik own-goal (43) and a strike from Bernardo Silva (52).

Fernando Santos's Portugal team now have two wins in two in the Nations League after also beating Italy 1-0 in September.

Prolific Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek had given Poland a 19th-minute lead with Jakub Blaszczykowski cutting the deficit for the home side in the 77th minute.

In Podgorica, Serbia downed Montenegro 2-0 in the first meeting between the two former members of the old Yugoslavia.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals with an 18th-minute penalty followed by an 81st-minute effort.

Israel recovered from a goal down in Haifa to defeat Scotland 2-1. Charlie Mulgrew put the Scots ahead with a 25th-minute penalty but midfielder Dor Peretz levelled for Israel in the 52nd minute.

Scotland were reduced to 10 men after an hour when defender John Souttar was sent off before Celtic's Kieran Tierney turned a cross from Beram Kayal past his own goalkeeper Allan McGregor with 16 minutes remaining.

The result ended Scotland's seven-match undefeated run in competitive outings stretching back to November 2016.

Kosovo beat Malta 3-1 for their second win in the competition

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Lionel Messi's confusing goal celebration in Champions...
RELATED STORY
Portugal PM defends Ronaldo amid rape accusation
RELATED STORY
Portugal keeps winning in Nations League without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
RELATED STORY
Like Real Madrid, Portugal has to cope without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 7 foreign debutants to look out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Injured Guedes out of Portugal matches
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's debut for Juventus: Good or Bad?
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
FT CON LIB
3 - 1
 Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us