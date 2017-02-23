Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos set to become India U-17 coach

Luis was shortlisted from an initial 75 application by the AIFF advisory committee.

Luis had also recently applied for the job of Rwanda national football team

What’s the story?

Following the dismissal of Nicolai Adam in January after an alleged fall-out with the players, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now confirmed that former Portugal U-21 coach Luis Norton de Matos is set to be appointed the head coach of the India U-17 national team.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told Sportskeeda on Wednesday, “We have confirmed multiple times that Luis will be our top priority. We are going to interview him on March 27, with AIFF President Praful Patel and SAI Chief Injeti Srinivas. He is the number one contender because his profile perfectly fits our job description."

In case you did not know

A product of the Benfica youth team, Luis played for the Portuguese club for two years before plying trade in Primeira Liga (Portuguese division) clubs. Matos then eventually moved to Standard Liege, one of the most successful top-flight clubs in Belgium. He has also represented Portugal in five international matches in 1982.

After retiring as a professional player in 1987, Matos took up coaching in 1989. He mostly coached second division teams, including Benfica ‘B’ team, before becoming the manager of Guinea-Bissau men’s national team in 2010. He had also recently applied for the job of Rwanda national football team.

The heart of the matter

The advisory committee of the AIFF shortlisted eight candidates from an initial 75 applications. After a round of video calls and interview session, 63-year-old Luis was decided as the ideal choice to replace Nicolai Adam. Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, who formerly associated with Sporting Clube de Goa, also featured in the final shortlist.

With an impressive personality and technical know-how, Luis has the promise to take the team to new heights

What’s next?

India will host the FIFA U17 World Cup later this year in October. The untimely departure of Nicolai Adam hindered the preparations for the world championship and thus the signing of a head coach comes as a much-needed necessity to keep the progress ongoing.

Luis was also highly recommended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and national coach Fernando Santos.

Sportskeeda’s take

However, we have to wait and see what the future holds, as the appointment of a new coach implies adapting to a new playing style, only months before the grand event.

