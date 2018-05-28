Possible destinations for Gareth Bale

These clubs should be prime targets for the Welshman if he were to leave.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 11:43 IST 6.55K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bale was instrumental in sealing Real's third consecutive title

Gareth Bale must feel good about himself. Come off the bench in the Champions League final, score an absolute cracker of a bicycle kick, score again to seal the win and then lift the coveted trophy with his teammates. He couldn't have dreamt of a better script.

However, all is not merry in Bale-land.

His comments in the aftermath of the game sparked rumours about his departure. "For me personally, I feel like I should be playing week in, week out and I haven't been. I've been doing well, scoring goals, but I haven't been playing as much as I would like so, as I said, I am going to have to sit down over the summer and seriously consider what we do next.'' Bale said.

Zidane has used his star sparely this season as he made just 20 starts in the league this season, scoring 16 goals nevertheless. This speaks volumes about his abilities, and why so many clubs want him.

Ultimately if he leaves, he won't find a dearth of suitors. On that note, here are 5 possible destinations for Gareth Bale.

Manchester United

Rashford and Martial's incompetence could propel Bale's move

Manchester United possess a host of wide attacking options at their disposal, which includes Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez. The former three are arguably not trusted by manager Jose Mourinho and the latter has yet to find his feet at Old Trafford.

Bale has openly spoken about his need to play week in week out and moving to Manchester would certainly guarantee that. He would be the star man at Old Trafford and could enable United to challenge their neighbour, Man City.

Despite United's second-placed finish this season they have failed to win a trophy and have often lacked the cutting edge. As a result, City is clearly the best club in town and the hierarchy at United will desperately strive to change that.

The Welshman would not have to compromise on his sizeable wages and he could finally display his prowess on a regular basis. United's huge fanbase will elevate Bale's status and he could, in turn, elevate United's level. Certainly a move worth considering for both parties.