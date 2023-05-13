Predicted PSG XI against Ajaccio as Lionel Messi makes return 

PSG take on Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday in their bid to take a step closer to the title.

In a major boost for the holders, Lionel Messi will make a return after serving his two-week suspension. The Argentine faced discplinary action for his unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia after their 3-1 home loss to Lorient, but could feature against the relegation-battling side tonight.

He will be joined in the offensive vanguard by Kylian Mbappe, with whom Messi has forged a devastating attacking partnership lately in the absence of Neymar. The Brazilian has been sidelined for the last three months with an ankle injury and will miss this game too.

In midfield, the Parisians could go with five players - Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Fabio Ruiz and Juan Bernat. It's the same as last time apart from Hakimi returning to the fold after serving his suspension.

Head coach Christophe Galtier could stick with the back three of Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira, with Gianluigi Donnarumma taking his place between the sticks for the 35th game in a row.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes will remain sidelined with injuries, while Timothee Pembele is doubtful with a knee problem.

It's a strong team on paper and PSG are favorites to pick up all three points, but their recent home form has been abysmal, with them losing three of their last four league games at the Parc des Princes.

Ajaccio, however, are battling relegation right now and are in 18th place with just 23 points from 34 games. They are 11 points adrift of the safe zone and a loss here would all but confirm their drop to Ligue 2.

Messi's return a big boost for PSG

Lionel Messi will return from his in-house suspension and it's a huge boost for PSG.

The Argentine has made a huge impact at the club this season after successfully adapting to the league, having struggled in his first season.

He had scored only six goals in 26 appearances last season, but has managed 15 in 28 in the current one, with four more games left in their campaign. That's an up from 0.23 goals per game to 0.53.

Assist-wise, Messi has been more or less equally impactful with 15 so far -the same as last time. However, he could add more in their last few top-flight matches of the season.

With the 35-year-old set to leave PSG at the end of the season, it's also for the last few games that fans will get to see Messi and Mbappe's magical on-field partnership.

The pair have struck up a devastating chemistry on the field, especially without Neymar. The Argentine ace and the French starlet can be seen linking up beautifully to open up opposition defenses and assisting each for their goals too.

