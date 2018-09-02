Premier League 2017/18: Arsenal beat Cardiff City 3-2 to register first away win

Ed Jones FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 290 // 02 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal claimed just their second victory of the Unai Emery era despite a rather lacklustre display against Cardiff. Arsenal started the first half brightly with Mesut Ozil being given plenty of freedom. Ozil showed no sign of having had an argument with Unai Emery and he started with good promise.

In the 7th minute of the game, Arsenal appealed for a penalty after Alexandre Lacazette was accidentally struck in the face, but the referee was having none of it.

However, the first proper chance of the game came in the 11th minute when there was a corner given to Arsenal. It was a brilliant header by Mustafi and Arsenal were 1 goal up inside 11 minutes.

The first half made it very clear that Arsenal still hadn't managed to learn how to play out from the back though.

In the 18th minute of the game, Cardiff had their first chance of the game. This was from a Hoilett cross but it was too heavy. This made for an easy bit of work for Petr Cech who had been doing very well up until that point.

Granit Xhaka proved yet again that he has poor accuracy from long distance. In the 29th minute, Ozil did very well to pick out Xhaka but he fired very far wide. However, up the other end, there was some pressure on the Arsenal goal with Hoillet going for a spectacular overhead kick but it went too high.

Arsenal countered from this and Ramsey and Aubameyang exchanged passes. The Welshman then found Lacazette who used the run of Hector Bellerin as a decoy and took a shot which cannoned off the post.

Just before halftime Cardiff equalised through Victor Camarasa. This was Cardiff City's first goal in the Premier League since 2014.

An interesting stat from the first half was that Petr Cech made more passes (16) than Mesut Ozil (15).

Cardiff City stadium

The second half was very similar to the first. Arsenal were cruising and put together some good passes. Then in the 62nd minute, they made it 2-1 through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a long-range belter. It looked as though Cardiff had found their match, and they would not be able to win.

However, in the 70th minute of the game, Morrison won a header at the back post, and Ward was free on the penalty spot to find the back of the net with an easy header.

Torreira in the 72nd minute came on for Guendouzi to try and win Arsenal the match.

Cardiff City were now looking favourites to win the match until Alexandre Lacazette scored in the 81st minute. This was an extremely well-deserved goal, with Lacazette having a great game and working very hard.

In the 84th minute of the game, Mesut Ozil left the pitch for England international Danny Welbeck.

Cardiff City were now looking to get back into the game and perhaps salvage a draw. It was looking increasingly likely that Arsenal would get their first away win of the season.

The game was starting to get stretched, and the inexperienced Cardiff players were tiring. Gary Madine came on for Cardiff in the 86th minute and Arsenal brought on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Then Cardiff nearly scored in the 89th minute after Cech went off his line, into no man's land. 4 minutes were added on and it seemed almost certain what the result would be. Cardiff won a free kick late on but nothing emerged from it and the referee blew his whistle one last time.