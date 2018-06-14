Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures: First Manchester derby on November 10

Manchester City host Manchester United in November, while Arsenal face a tough start to the 2018-19 season.

Manchester City and Manchester United players clash at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will host neighbours Manchester United on November 10 in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The showdown between last season's top two is scheduled to take place the weekend before the final international break of 2018, while the return game at Old Trafford will be played on March 16.

United tackle Liverpool at Anfield on December 15 and host the Champions League finalists on February 23, while Jose Mourinho's latest return to Chelsea is scheduled for October 20.

The first Merseyside derby of the season will be held at Anfield on December 1, with the reverse clash at Goodison Park set for March 2.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions travel to Arsenal on the opening weekend in a daunting start to life in England for Gunners boss Unai Emery, who takes his side to Chelsea a week later.

United take on Tottenham at Old Trafford on August 25 during what looks set to be an enthralling opening month of the new season.

The north London derby at Emirates Stadium is on December 1, with the meeting at the new White Hart Lane at the start of March. Spurs host Chelsea on November 24 and head to Stamford Bridge on February 27.

Manuel Pellegrini, the new West Ham boss, makes his return to former club City on February 27.

Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures:



Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018

Chelsea v Arsenal: 18/08/2018

Manchester United v Tottenham: 25/08/2018

Tottenham v Liverpool: 15/09/2018

Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018

Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018

Chelsea v Manchester United: 20/10/2018

Tottenham v Manchester City: 27/10/2018

Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018

Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018

Tottenham v Chelsea: 24/11/2018

Liverpool v Everton: 01/12/2018

Arsenal v Tottenham: 01/12/2018

Manchester United v Arsenal: 04/12/2018

Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018

Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018

Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018

Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019

Tottenham v Manchester United: 12/01/2019

Arsenal v Chelsea: 19/01/2019

Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019

Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019

Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019

Chelsea v Tottenham: 27/02/2019

Tottenham v Arsenal: 02/03/2019

Everton v Liverpool: 02/03/2019

Arsenal v Manchester United: 09/03/2019

Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019

Liverpool v Tottenham: 30/03/2019

Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019

Manchester City v Tottenham: 20/04/2019

Manchester United v Chelsea: 27/04/2019