Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new season

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 581 // 04 Aug 2018, 23:04 IST

There's only a less than a week left for the new season to begin and the excitement couldn't be any higher. The prospect of a brand new Premier League season has left fans itching to see what their clubs have to offer this time around. The dazzling World Cup offered some solace during the usually football-less summer but even that ended, leaving us to some mindless TV-channel switching for the rest of the month.

With so much to look forward to in the new campaign - new players, new signings, new stadiums, new mind-sets... there is a lot to be excited about. Let's break them down:

1. A new Arsenal era under Emery and the return of fans to the stadium

It's the dawn of a new era in North London and Unai Emery has already brought in changes at Arsenal, bringing in five reinforcements to address problem areas in the squad, ahead of his debut season in England.

Emery has worked with the majority of the squad during the pre-season and he has been very open about his vision for Arsenal football. Emery will, of course, be looking for the chance to make a statement following the team's abysmal sixth-placed finish last season.

This is why their Premier League opening game against defending champions Manchester City will serve as the ultimate test for Emery.

The Emirates saw an all time-low dip in attendance last season following years of discontent over a lack of fighting spirit or any progress under Arsene Wenger in more than a decade. The 'Wenger Out' placards have been around for a long while - in the sky, in the stadium, even weddings- until the manager finally decided to step down towards the end of the 2017-18 season, having had the worst season during his 22 years at Arsenal.

Having finally gotten what they believe is long overdue, a new manager, the Arsenal fans are hoping to start anew, with a fresh set of beliefs and hopes and a new found sense of unity.

The Unai Emery era

