Premier League 2018-19: Record signing of each club

Sudarshan Venkatesan
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Aug 2018, 11:33 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The Premier League is known for its financial power over other leagues and, likewise, the PL clubs have gone on a spending spree every season for over the last 5-6 years. This is mainly down to the steep increase in broadcasting rights revenue and merchandising, which generates truckloads of money, thereby, augmenting the revenue of the English clubs drastically.

Clubs get profited in many other ways too. For instance, when Paul Pogba re-joined Manchester United, the Red Devils garnered over 190 million pounds from his jersey sales alone.

Usually, club owners invest the money they make, back into the club, spending eye-watering amounts of money on a single player for the sake of the simple logic that signing quality players will increase the chances of the team having a successful season.

As the Premier League transfer window gets close to drawing down curtains, let's look at the highest sum paid by each Premier League club on a single player.

#20 CARDIFF CITY - GARY MEDEL (13 MIL EUROS)

In the summer of 2013, Gary Medel decided to join Cardiff City from Sevilla for a club-record fee of 13 million. At Cardiff, he was an integral part of coach Malky Mackay's squad, but inexperience among the squad led the club to relegation. The 31-year-old made 34 appearances for the Welsh club in total.

One year later, the Chilean received a tempting offer from Italian heavyweights Inter Milan and obliged to it. He spent three years at San Siro before moving again, this time, to Turkish club Besiktas in 2017.


#19 BURNLEY - BEN GIBSON ( 16.9 MIL EUROS)

Earlier this summer, Burnley Manager Sean Dyche had been on a hunt for a new centre-back to replace the injury-prone Ben Mee until he found Ben Gibson, whom he saw as a suitable candidate. The English defender was soon signed from Middlesbrough for about 17 million, a club-record transfer for the Clarets.

After spending five years at North Yorkshire, Ben Gibson would be looking forward to a new challenge as the Turf Moor loyals eagerly wait to witness their team return to European Football -- Burnley qualified for Europa League last season -- for the first time in over half a century.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Paul Pogba Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Sudarshan Venkatesan
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Media Coordinator.
