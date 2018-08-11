Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: All Transfers Made This Summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
814   //    11 Aug 2018, 16:31 IST

<p>

So, that's it then.

The summer transfer window of 2018 has drawn to a close. There were many surprises in this year in terms of which teams did the best deals - some clubs signed more than 10 key players; others signed nobody at all.

You might have identified the team who signed nobody as Tottenham, and you'd be right. It's strange that a side like Spurs wouldn't sign anybody to improve upon the solid foundation they built last season; if they want to push for the title (at last), then surely they need to bring in some more world-class talent.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish had been on Daniel Levy's radar this summer, but no official bid materialised. The original asking price for the Villa midfielder was £40m, but Levy was poised to low-ball the club by offering £18m, and because of the issues surrounding the financial fair play regulations, Villa wouldn't have had any other choice but to sell in order to balance the books.

Negotiations came to an abrupt end, however, following the appointment of Nassef Sawiris, who became Aston Villa's new executive chairman. He made it clear that Grealish was no longer for sale and Spurs were forced to look elsewhere.

Ultimately, Spurs' failure to add to their team might not be such a bad thing, as they won't have to rely on new players settling in the upcoming campaign. Instead, they can focus on the players who have built up a strong chemistry with each other over the past couple of years and proceed from there.

Elsewhere, the promoted clubs (Cardiff, Fulham and Wolves) were all active in the transfer window, ensuring that their teams are as strong as can be, so as not to drop back down after such a gruelling last season.

With that being said, let's take a look at the ins and outs of all of the teams in the Premier League, and you can make up your own mind up as to how you think they did.

Arsenal

Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League

INS:

Free: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Undisclosed: Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi

OUTS:

Retired: Per Mertesacker

Loan: Takuma Asano, Kelechi Nwakali, Matt Macey, Calum Chambers

Free: Jack Wilshere, Hugo Keto

Released: Santi Cazorla, Vlad Dragomir, Ryan Huddart, Tafari Moore, Chiori Johnson, Yassin Fortune, Aaron Eyoma, Marc Bola, Alex Crean,

Undisclosed: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Joao Virginia,

Disclosed: Lucas Perez (£4m), Chuba Akpom (£1.2m),

