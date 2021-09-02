Premier League transfer window: 5 best loan signings for the 2021/22 season

Loan signings are considered important for any team, especially in the Premier League. They offer a way into the transfer market without much economic investment while also addressing the club' short-term needs.

Loan transfers must be ones that benefit all parties. In many cases, it is young or out of favour players going out to get playtime and accumulate experience. The Premier League club that is loaning them in gets to address short-term gaps in its squad.

On that note, let's look at the top 5 loan deals in the Premier League this transfer window:

#5 Billy Gilmour

A good loan deal is one that benefits all three parties. In that sense, Billy Gilmour's loan move to Norwich City seems like a good one. The hugely talented Chelsea youngster will get a significant amount of gametime at a Premier League level which he would not necessarily have had at Chelsea. At the same time, through this deal Norwich have managed to add a good amount of technical quality to their midfield which they lacked.

Chelsea are benefitting here as well. He is hugely talented and the Blues would want to bet on him long term and this loan will give him some much needed Premier League experience. The Scottish midfielder, who was man of the match in his first ever senior game against Liverpool, will attract a lot of eyeballs this season.

#4 Conor Gallagher

Yet another member of Chelsea's famously long loan army. This is the second consecutive season that Conor Gallagher is going on loan. The 2017 U17 World Cup winner was on loan at the, now relegated from Premier League, West Brom last season. The all-action box-to-box midfielder will now turn out for a new look Crystal Palace side.

Crystal Palace v Brentford - Premier League

From Chelsea's perspective, it's unlikely that Gallagher will be of much use to them in the future. But he's a player they own who's doing well at Premier League level. I think they want to find out what his actual ceiling is and then move him on depending upon that.

For Gallagher, this move makes sense as well as he again gets a chance to prove to the world what he's capable of and be a part of an exciting new project at Selhurst Park. For Palace, Gallagher gives a dynamic presence in the middle of the park who's able to do it all. He demonstrated this in the recent game against West Ham, scoring twice to rescue a 2-2 draw.

#3 Francisco Trincao

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Francisco Trincao was a hugely promising talent at Sporting Braga, making Barcelona spend 31m Euros to get him to the Camp Nou. At Barcelona, he was alright, mostly coming on as a substitute; not getting enough minutes to really settle in. He has now been sent on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This is especially great for Trincao.

Trincao stock on the rise 📈 pic.twitter.com/o0Q6o2Femy — UndaRated (@Unda_Rated) August 30, 2021

He'll have loads of gametime and will be an important player for Wolves. Given the club's sizeable Portuguese contingent, it won't take him long to settle as well. Wolves also benefit from this as they get an exciting young player and someone who has a decent end product; something a lot of their attackers lack. This could reduce the pressure on the returning Raul Jimenez as well. Barcelona have inserted an option to buy at £25m while getting a £6m loan fee which helps their economic issues.

Confirmed and official: Chelsea announces the signing of Saul Niguez from Athletico Madrid. Saúl will play for Chelsea Football Club. The deal is done and completed. 🔵 #CFC #DeadlineDay #holaSaul pic.twitter.com/Ez7spI2b6E — Football Chronicles (@FotbalChronicle) August 31, 2021

In a deal which took place in the last hour of the transfer window, Chelsea managed to beat other Premier League teams to sign Saul on loan. Although this doesn't necessarily strengthen their first XI hugely, Saul can provide excellent depth across multiple positions. He can play anywhere across the field and can do it with relative success.

Atletico de Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Depth is very important for all great Premier League sides and hence this is a good signing. Saul, who has recently seemed out of favour at Atletico Madrid, will get a chance to get his career back on track with the European Champions. Atletico fans weren't very keen on this but now that they have quality backups in most positions it made sense to move him on.

#1 Cristian Romero

FC Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Conference League Play-Off Leg One

Most of the attention Spurs have received in this window has been regarding City's pursuit of Harry Kane. But the truth is that they have had a really good, under-the-radar window. Their best signing has undoubtedly been Cristian or "Cuti" Romero as he's called. The Argentine CB is all action, equally as comfortable at putting in a last ditch challenge as he is at carrying the ball into the opponent's box. He has a real sense of dynamism and tenacity that the Premier League side's defence thoroughly lacks. The way this deal has been done is that it contains an obligation to buy for €55m that will be exercised later.

Edited by Aditya Singh