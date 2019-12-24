Premier League backs Spurs and Chelsea amid Rudiger, Son racism claims

The Premier League has promised to support Tottenham and Chelsea in their investigations into the alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger and Son Heung-min on Sunday.

Spurs are reviewing evidence alongside police after Chelsea defender Rudiger said he was subjected to discriminatory chants during his side's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In an update on Monday, Spurs said their initial findings where "inconclusive" but insisted they were "exhaustively investigating this matter".

There have also been reports that Son, who was sent off for kicking out at Rudiger following a challenge, was abused by a Chelsea fan who was ejected from the ground and arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after fellow visiting supporters reported him to authorities.

In a statement, the Premier League said on Monday: "The Premier League and our clubs will not tolerate discrimination in any form.

"If people are found to have racially abused Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger or Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, they deserve to be punished.

"We will support Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC in their pursuit of any perpetrators and call for appropriate action to be taken by the authorities and the clubs.

"We appreciate the millions of supporters who help create a positive Premier League matchday atmosphere and have made it clear that racist conduct or language is unacceptable.

"The Premier League uses a protocol specifically designed to support players, managers and match officials who believe they are being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a match.

"This protocol is intended to ensure that abuse is stopped and offenders dealt with efficiently by clubs and police."