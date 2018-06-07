Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League clubs agree international broadcast revenue distribution change

International broadcast revenue distribution looks set to change from the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, favouring higher-placing clubs.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 17:35 IST
The Premier League's logo

The Premier League has announced that international broadcast revenue distribution will change to favour clubs who finish higher up the table from the 2019-20 season.

While clubs will continue to enjoy an equal share of the current levels of international revenue, any future increases will be distributed based on league position.

Under the new formula, the most a team can receive will be 1.8 times the amount of the lowest-earning club.

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore believes the change is only a "subtle" one.

"When the Premier League was formed in 1992 nobody could have envisaged the scale of international growth in the competition which exists now," Scudamore told the Premier League's official website.

"Back then the clubs put in place a revenue sharing system that was right for the time and has served the League well, enabling them to invest and improve in all areas.

"This new agreement will continue that trend with a subtle change that further incentivises on-pitch achievement and maintains the Premier League’s position as the most equitable in Europe in terms of sharing central revenues.

"By coming together and agreeing this change, the clubs have provided a platform for the future success of the League for many years ahead."

It has also been announced that Amazon Prime Video has secured the right to broadcast 20 live Premier League matches a season for three years from the 2019-20 campaign.

