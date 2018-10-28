×
Premier League clubs show support after helicopter crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
228   //    28 Oct 2018, 07:08 IST
Leicester-cropped
Leicester City's King Power Stadium

The Premier League united behind Leicester City after a helicopter crashed outside the club's stadium.

A helicopter reportedly belonging to Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha came down outside King Power Stadium following Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Leicester confirmed they were dealing with a "major incident at King Power Stadium" as police and ambulance services attended the scene.

Amid the uncertainty, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Saturday's opponents West Ham showed their support.

United wrote: "The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @LCFC and those affected by tonight's incident at King Power Stadium."

Contact Us Advertise with Us