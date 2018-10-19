Premier League Fans Pay More To Watch Football Than All Other Top 5 European Leagues

All over Europe, football fans religiously follow their teams week-in-week-out, sometimes paying a small fortune to do so. But which fans get the best deal and which are paying the price for success?

New research from MyVoucherCodes has analysed the price of the cheapest match ticket, season ticket, and replica shirt for every team in each of Europe’s top five leagues to find out.

The Most Expensive Tickets In Europe

As one of the most watched leagues in the world, perhaps it’s no surprise to see that the Premier League comes out as the most expensive, with the average season ticket costing £516 and the average match ticket coming in at £28.50.

That’s way more than the other major leagues, with the average season ticket costing £229 in Serie A, £205 in La Liga, £172 in Ligue 1 and just £159 in the Bundesliga.

And when looking at single match tickets, the average of £28.50 in England compares to £16 in Serie A, £21 in La Liga, £9 in Ligue 1 and £13 in the Bundesliga.

Leganés Has The Cheapest Season Tickets

The research also reveals that the cheapest available season ticket across the five leagues was at Leganés in Spain (£98) while the bare minimum you’ll pay for a season ticket at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is (£891).

And for single match tickets, while the cheapest can be found in France (Monaco, Caen, Bordeaux and Nîmes all offer some tickets at £4), it’s slightly surprising to see that Everton was the most expensive, at £38.

Delving further into the data, we see that for the same price that you’d pay to watch Leicester City in Premier League (£26), you could actually be watching La Liga champions Barcelona in Spain.

Or, for the same amount, you could get to not one, but two games at the German champions, Bayern Munich!

The Reason Behind The Numbers

So why is this? The Premier League continues to grow and is currently the most-watched sports league in the world, with 4.7 billion viewers across 212 countries, which explains why their tickets proved to be the most expensive, but it’s still surprising to see that you can attend a top-flight match in France for just £9, or a whole season for just over £150 in Germany.

A couple of reasons to explain this could be that standing room is very popular at European stadiums and is also a lot cheaper, although is banned in the English top flight, while another could be that some of the views in lots of the older European stadiums are a lot worse than those in the Premier League, which again means cheaper tickets.

It’s also important to bear in mind that the research looked into the average prices of the cheapest tickets, which means seats with the worst view in the house and against some of the lower-ranked opposition in the league.

Premier League Comes Out Lowest For Home Shirt Prices

But while the Premier League is way out in front as the most expensive league for tickets, the research actually highlights that it’s the cheapest when it comes to buying a replica shirt!

That’s because the average shirt from a Premier League team costs £55 (admittedly still not very cheap), while in the Bundesliga it stands at £70, £60 in La Liga, £71 in Serie A and £70 in Ligue 1.