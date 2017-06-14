Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in

Arsene Wenger will like the look of Arsenal's final 10 games of the season as he seeks to vindicate his renewed contract.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 15:38 IST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsenal face just one of last season's top six in their final 10 fixtures of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, handing Arsene Wenger a very manageable run-in for a potential title challenge.

Wenger's contract was controversially renewed after Arsenal finished outside the top four for the first time under his stewardship, missing out on Champions League football after a season dominated by fan protests against his continued employment.

But freed from the pressure of Champions League football, Arsenal may be able mount a more concerted title push and will benefit from a 10-game period at the end of the campaign in which Manchester United are their only opponents from last term's top six.

The Gunners open against Leicester City before three away games in four fixtures against Stoke City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who visit Emirates Stadium in the on January 1.

Arsenal face back-to-back matches with Manchester City and Tottenham in November, before taking on those same teams in reverse order in February.

However, March is when Arsenal's fixtures decrease in difficulty, with the April 28 trip to Old Trafford the only remaining imposing challenge as Wenger looks to vindicate his new deal.

So it's Leicester at home on the opening day... pic.twitter.com/26tHHchKcf — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 14, 2017

Arsenal's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Arsenal v Leicester City

19/08/2017 - Stoke City v Arsenal

26/08/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal

09/09/2017 - Arsenal v Bournemouth

16/09/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal

23/09/2017 - Arsenal v West Brom

30/09/2017 - Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion

14/10/2017 - Watford v Arsenal

21/10/2017 - Everton v Arsenal

28/10/2017 - Arsenal v Swansea City

04/11/2017 - Manchester City v Arsenal

18/11/2017 - Arsenal v Tottenham

25/11/2017 - Burnley v Arsenal

28/11/2017 - Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

02/12/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United

09/12/2017 - Southampton v Arsenal

12/12/2017 - West Ham v Arsenal

16/12/2017 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

23/12/2017 - Arsenal v Liverpool

26/12/2017 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

30/12/2017 - West Brom v Arsenal

01/01/2018 - Arsenal v Chelsea

13/01/2018 - Bournemouth v Arsenal

20/01/2018 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

30/01/2018 - Swansea City v Arsenal

03/02/2018 - Arsenal v Everton

10/02/2018 - Tottenham v Arsenal

24/02/2018 - Arsenal v Manchester City

03/03/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

10/03/2018 - Arsenal v Watford

17/03/2018 - Leicester City v Arsenal

31/03/2018 - Arsenal v Stoke City

07/04/2018 - Arsenal v Southampton

14/04/2018 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

21/04/2018 - Arsenal v West Ham

28/04/2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal

05/05/2018 - Arsenal v Burnley

13/05/2018 - Huddersfield Town v Arsenal