Premier League fixtures: Gruelling late-season run key to Manchester City title bid

After the Premier League's 2017-18 fixture list was announced, we assess Manchester City's season calendar.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 14:56 IST

Manchester City face a gruelling run of fixtures towards the end of the season which look like they will be pivotal to their hopes of winning the Premier League.

The 2017-18 top-flight calendar was announced on Wednesday, ahead of a season where Pep Guardiola is desperate to land the title after only managing a third-place finish in his first season since arriving from Bayern Munich.

And he will likely not be thrilled that the fixture generator has handed City a particularly tough run of games at a crucial time of the campaign.

In a seven-week span from February 24 to April 14, five of City's matches come against teams who competed near the top of the table last season – Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The full run is Arsenal (away), Chelsea (home), Stoke City (away), Brighton (home), Everton (away), United (home) and Tottenham (away).

But if City are able to get through that span of games still in title contention, their final four matches of Swansea City (home), West Ham (away), Huddersfield Town (home) and Southampton (away) will give them confidence.

The first five... Mark these down in your calendar! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/YynGJiyhQH — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 14, 2017

Guardiola will also have key fixtures to negotiate at the start of the season, with home clashes versus Everton and Liverpool on matchdays two and four respectively.

City are also away to champions Chelsea on September 30 in just their seventh match of the season, while the first Manchester derby of the campaign is at Old Trafford on December 9.

Manchester City's 2017-18 fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

19/08/2017 - Manchester City v Everton

26/08/2017 - Bournemouth v Manchester City

09/09/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool

16/09/2017 - Watford v Manchester City

23/09/2017 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace

30/09/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester City

14/10/2017 - Manchester City v Stoke City

21/10/2017 - Manchester City v Burnley

28/10/2017 - West Brom v Manchester City

04/11/2017 - Manchester City v Arsenal

18/11/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester City

25/11/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

29/11/2017 - Manchester City v Southampton

02/12/2017 - Manchester City v West Ham

09/12/2017 - Manchester United v Manchester City

12/12/2017 - Swansea City v Manchester City

16/12/2017 - Manchester City v Tottenham

23/12/2017 - Manchester City v Bournemouth

26/12/2017 - Newcastle United v Manchester City

30/12/2017 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City

01/01/2018 - Manchester City v Watford

13/01/2018 - Liverpool v Manchester City

20/01/2018 - Manchester City v Newcastle United

31/01/2018 - Manchester City v West Brom

03/02/2018 - Burnley v Manchester City

10/02/2018 - Manchester City v Leicester City

24/02/2018 - Arsenal v Manchester City

03/03/2018 - Manchester City v Chelsea

10/03/2018 - Stoke City v Manchester City

17/03/2018 - Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

31/03/2018 - Everton v Manchester City

07/04/2018 - Manchester City v Manchester United

14/04/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester City

21/04/2018 - Manchester City v Swansea City

28/04/2018 - West Ham v Manchester City

05/05/2018 - Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

13/05/2018 - Southampton v Manchester City