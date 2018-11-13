×
Premier League hires Discovery's Susanna Dinnage as CEO

Associated Press
11   //    13 Nov 2018, 22:24 IST
LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League says it has hired Discovery broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage to succeed Richard Scudamore in running the world's richest soccer competition.

Dinnage will leave her role as global president of Discovery's Animal Planet brand to become chief executive of the English top-flight in early 2019.

Scudamore was CEO from 1999 to 2014 when he was promoted to executive chairman. The new structure will see the league have a separate CEO and chairman again, but the latter position has yet to be filled.

The appointment of Dinnage highlights the league's focus on broadcasting as most of its revenue comes from selling television rights.

Scudamore has overseen the value of those rights soaring 12-fold to more than 8 billion pounds ($10 billion), with Comcast's Sky the league's biggest

