Premier League Drama! Will Manchester City or Liverpool win the title? Will Arsenal finish in fourth place? Who will be the first to fall?

The Premier League appears to be building to a dramatic conclusion. The following are some of the major questions that will be addressed over the next two months:

Can Liverpool reclaim the Premier League crown from Manchester City?

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

It seemed unthinkable at the start of the year when Manchester City led by 11 points, but two draws, as well as a shock defeat to Tottenham, have opened the door for Liverpool.

The Reds have won their past nine league games by a combined score of 23-2. With nine games remaining, City lead by just one point, and the title could be determined by a match between the top two on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Liverpool have conceded 1 goal in the Premier League since January. Liverpool have conceded 1 goal in the Premier League since January.

However, continuous Champions League activity, as well as an FA Cup semifinal match six days after the league meeting, may prove bothersome for one or both clubs.

Or perhaps there will simply be a day when either club suffers an unplanned defeat, with three points dropped having a significant impact on the Premier League title race.

Will Chelsea's off-field problems have an impact on their remaining season?

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel will try to instill a siege mentality in his players, but they are just human, and there is genuine anxiety.

Since Roman Abramovich's assets have been frozen, no one at Chelsea knows what their future holds. The golden period may be coming to an end.

Chelsea are still capable of finding a silver lining in the midst of many storm clouds by finishing third in the league and winning the FA Cup, Champions League, or both.

They have a blockbuster repeat meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League coming up in April.

Who will finish fourth and earn a Champions League berth?

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Arsenal have the upper hand in their quest for fourth place. They have games in hand against their opponents and have won 10 of their last 13 league games.

The Gunners missed out on playing in Europe for the first time in over two decades. Mikel Arteta and his highly efficient young team will be ecstatic to return to Europe's top tournament after a disastrous start to the season.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#AFC #Gibbs #Arteta 🗣️ Kieran Gibbs says that Mikel Arteta was destined to be a manager!

Arsenal's position is aided by the weaknesses of the other top-four contenders, with Manchester United and Tottenham both unpredictable and uninspiring. Both clubs still have games against Arsenal to play, and those two games might be pivotal.

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are still on the outside looking in, but a top-six finish appears to be a more feasible goal. The Hammers are also enjoying a wonderful run in the Europa League and will face Lyon in the quarterfinals.

Will David Moyes' team have enough to go all the way in the tournament after making no January signings?

What's in store for teams in the lower half of the table?

Aston Villa v Leicester City - Premier League

Most of them will aim for a top-half finish. Keep an eye on Southampton and Crystal Palace, as well as Aston Villa, who appear to be on the right track under Steven Gerrard.

Leicester City's poor defense has let them down, yet they will fancy their chances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Brighton, on the other hand, have lost six consecutive league games and are losing valuable points due to a lack of firepower up front.

After a fantastic turnaround under Eddie Howe, Newcastle have entered this mid-table group; with their financial capacity, this may be the start of something spectacular.

Christian Eriksen's arrival and Ivan Toney's goals have given Brentford a boost. Below them, Leeds' recent victories were both crucial and dramatic, as was Everton's late goal to defeat Newcastle. Both clubs were on the verge of collapsing, and neither could relax.

That Frank Lampard has to question his Everton players' mentality, as well as their dismal away form, is concerning, while Jesse Marsch must maintain momentum at Leeds.

Talking about the bottom three, Watford's convincing win at Southampton meant that Roy Hodgson's strict methods are beginning to bear fruit. It remains to be seen whether those will be enough to save them from the drop this season.

Burnley's tenacity has waned, and they could be eliminated this time unless Wout Weghorst rediscovers his Wolfsburg scoring touch.

Norwich are clearly doomed as they have continued their poor ways despite changing their manager mid-season.

