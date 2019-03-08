×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League opens investigation into Manchester City

Associated Press
NEWS
News
67   //    08 Mar 2019, 22:58 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is investigating whether Manchester City broke any rules covering financial compliance, third-party ownership and the recruitment of youngsters.

The announcement comes a day after UEFA opened a formal investigation into whether City tried to disguise the source of revenue from overvalued sponsorships.

The UEFA and Premier League cases have been sparked by leaked City correspondence published by German media outlet Der Spiegel.

The publication recently claimed City made a payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the player was only 14 and before he left Watford in 2015. Sancho has since joined Borussia Dortmund from City.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are not permitted to offer financial inducements to a player under 16 or any person connected with that player.

The Premier League says it has "contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club."

Without disclosing the specifics, the league pointed out it "has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership. We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them."

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA opens formal investigation into Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City set to face investigation over FFP misconduct
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Premier League investigating Manchester City allegations
RELATED STORY
Guardiola confident FFP investigation will not taint Manchester City legacy
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Manchester City dare to dream of the quadruple?
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who choked in the Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prove mettle, but Liverpool go top of the table | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Watford| Match preview, predicted line ups and more
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City backup players who would walk into Liverpool's starting XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: 3 factors that could decide this season's Premier League champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us