Is the Premier League really better than all other leagues?

It's always good to see a player who didn't quite make it in the English Premier League go abroad and succeed. Nevertheless, keep in mind how such achievements are frequently depicted.

The Premier League enjoys selling itself as its finest, and this never-ending advertisement has rubbed some people the wrong way. Especially those who made their careers by broadcasting about the Premier League.

When a player leaves the Premier League and succeeds elsewhere, one of the first thoughts is that his success demonstrates the league's flaws. It's a never-ending lie that everything is a step down from the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham was the most recent to do so, but it was also directed at his colleague Chris Smalling. Both failed at Chelsea and Manchester United (though Abraham did have a good season, scoring 15 goals in 2019-20), but they seem so much better at Roma.

Ashley Young won the Scudetto during his year at Inter Milan, while Fikayo Tomori has emerged as a rock in the heart of AC Milan's defense this season.

Is the English Premier League tougher than other leagues?

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

In recent years, an increasing number of English players have left English clubs to play in La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A. At all levels, there are 20 in Spain, nine in Italy, 14 in Germany, and 12 in France. These are triumphs and failures.

Players who do poorly abroad, on the other hand, are seldom stated to demonstrate the league's strength. You can't have it both ways, though. What about guys who haven't had as good of a season in Europe but come to England and wreck havoc?

Mohamed Salah had a successful career at Roma, but it was a different story at Liverpool. If the Premier League and Serie A were on such different levels, shouldn't he have done even better at Roma?

Of course, this English exceptionalism is baseless, and it has nothing to do with how good, difficult, or easy a league is. The players are human beings. They have ups and downs in form, and they play in different ways with different players, in different environments, and under different managers.

There is no direct correlation between a player's performance and the league's difficulty.

GOAL @goal

Nine clean sheets in 22 league appearances



What more does Fikayo Tomori have to do to get an England call up? 🤷‍♂️ Top of Serie ANine clean sheets in 22 league appearancesWhat more does Fikayo Tomori have to do to get an England call up? 🤷‍♂️ Top of Serie A 🔝Nine clean sheets in 22 league appearances ✋What more does Fikayo Tomori have to do to get an England call up? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/2wlc8EhCwW

Although it's true that just because a player leaves the Premier League doesn't imply they're no longer good, it's always surprising when someone who flopped in England succeeds elsewhere.

It's as if all of the variables that make football so enthralling to watch don't exist. It seems as though a player is either poor, okay, good, very good, or world class, regardless of where they play or for whom they play.

Jadon Sancho looked like a world-beater at Dortmund but his struggles at Manchester United aren't proof of the Premier League's difficulty. It exemplifies Manchester United's dysfunctionality. Jude Bellingham is a fantastic player for Dortmund, but if he were to join Manchester United, he would very certainly be ruined.

The issue isn't with the player, the league, or the team; it's with the club. United are reportedly rumored to be interested in Abraham (as per the Manchester Evening News). They appear to enjoy being behind the times in every way and are unwilling to learn from their own mistakes.

This is something we see all the time in Scotland. Even if that player is Virgil van Dijk, some fans and pundits will quickly tell you that you've only done well because the league is bad.

Some clubs don't even scout up there because of this. If you play there, you must be a jerk; otherwise, you wouldn't be here. Despite rarely, if ever, seeing Scottish football, English exceptionalism argues that this is true.

The punditocracy's lesser intellect appears to assume that the Premier League is some mystical location that foreigners have no knowledge of. It's a symptom of English football's cognitive dissonance.

Insularity, xenophobia, and self-centered exceptionalism aren't just found in football; they pervade English society like an inflamed sciatic nerve. So much so that Abraham's success is being used to denigrate Italian football and, by consequence, Italian football feels like part of the Brexit mindset.

Which is always fighting outsiders in some manner, and which is based on the ignorance and fear of everyone from virtually everywhere else. Tammy Abraham is doing well since he's a fantastic player who consistently performs well.

The notion that scoring twice in a Rome derby is somewhat less impressive than scoring two against Southampton or West Ham because they're all in the Premier League is absurd.

But it's a story that some are eager to sell us. It's ridiculous. It is not something we should purchase.

