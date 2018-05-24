Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Premier League transfer news: Man Utd could sign star worth £880 million due to sponsors Chevrolet, Klopp gives major transfer updates and more – May 24, 2018

    Christmas has come REALLY EARLY for Manchester United!

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    24 May 2018
    53.07K

    FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
    Mourinho will be happy with this!

    Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! We have high-profile rumours up ahead that is certain to blow your minds. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

    #5 West Ham and Man City

    So West Ham have already made a major coup in the form of Manuel Pellegrini. And now, the Chilean is already focusing on signings and has a target in mind. According to Mirror, the former Real Madrid manager wants Eduoard Mendy to be his first signing for the Hammers.

    Meanwhile, Goal report that while Manchester City are after the signature of Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho, it won’t stop them from making a marquee signing like Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe even if they sign their aforementioned targets.  

    Liverpool Football Manchester United Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Jurgen Klopp Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
