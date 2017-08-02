Manchester United to sign Barcelona star and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 2nd August

All the Premier League transfer rumours in one place!

02 Aug 2017

Premier League transfer roundup of the day!

Here are the top rumours of the day:

ARSENAL

Arsenal in for Seri

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Jean Michael Seri according to ESPN. The Nice midfielder has a €36 million release clause and is looking to leave the Ligue 1 side.

Seri was linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this summer while Tottenham are also said to be monitoring him.

Latest on Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal players are reportedly convinced that Alexis Sanchez will be leaving the club this summer. He returned to training on Tuesday but was accompanied by his lawyer as well.

He's been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain this summer as his contract ends at the end of next season.

Lucas Perez to Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are plotting a shock move for Arsenal striker, Lucas Perez. The Toons want to take him on a season long loan with an option to buy next summer.

Arsenal however, are only interested in selling him. The Gunners value him at £13.4 million – the reason why a move back to Deportivo La Coruña and Fenerbahce failed.