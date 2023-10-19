Preston North End vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Preston North End entertain Millwall at the Deepdale in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 21) as league action returns after the international break.

The hosts are winless in four league games, suffering three straight defeats. In their previous outing, Preston fell 4-2 at second-placed Ipswich Town. They're third in the league table and trail leaders Leicester City by eight points.

Millwall, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league outings and drew 2-2 wotj Hull City last time around. Joe Bryan equalised in the 54th minute after Hull had overturned a deficit in the first half.

With 15 points from 11 games, Millwall are 15th place in the standings, with five points separating them from Preston.

Preston North End vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 73 times across competitions since 1903. Millwall lead 34-26.

Preston are winless in eight meetings against Millwall, suffering six defeats, failing to score in five.

At home, Preston have lost three of their last four games against Millwall.

One of Millwall's four defeats this term have come on their travels, but two of their four wins have come away from home.

All four of Preston's wins at home have been 2-1.

Preston North End vs Millwall Prediction

Preston have won four of their five home games in the Championship, scoring and conceding eight times apiece. They have lost thrice in their last four home games against Millwall, scoring thrice and conceding eight times.

Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough are confirmed absentees, while Andrew Hughes Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay are also likely to sit out.

Millwall, meanwhile, have one defeat in five league games, keeping three clean sheets. Head coach Gary Rowett parted ways, and Adam Barrett is set to take charge.

Ryan Leonard, Duncan Watmore, Kevin Nisbet, Matijc Sarkic, Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Longman face a race against time aand are unlikely to travel to Preston.

While Preston have come up second-best against Millwall recently, the visitors, under a new manager, could play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Millwall

Preston North End vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Zian Flemming to score or assist any time - Yes