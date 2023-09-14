Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Stoke City before the international break. Will Keane scored a second-half brace to guide the Lilywhites to victory. Plymouth, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at home, thanks to Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie and Luke Cundle strikes.

Plymouth are tenth in the points table, having garnered seven points from five games. Preston, meanwhile, moved to the summit with 13 points after five outings.

Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 61 times, with Preston leading 25-19.

They are meeting for the first time since a 1-1 draw in March 2010.

Preston have conceded thrice in five games, the joint-fewest in the league this season.

Their last nine conclusive meetings have had one team fail to score.

Plymouth's last four games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Preston have won their last four league games.

Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Preston were not fancied for promotion at the start of the season, but their impressive start to the campaign has put them in early conversation. A fifth league win on the bounce will help them consolidate their hold on top spot as they seek top-flight football for the first time,

Plymouth, meanwhile, have adapted well to the Championship despite being away for 13 years. The Pilgrims will look to leave with something to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Preston 3-1 Plymouth

Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Preston to score over 1.5 goals