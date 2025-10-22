Preston North End vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Preston North End will host Sheffield United at Deepdale on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will go into the weekend keen to return to winning ways and rediscover the solid form with which they began the season.

Ad

Preston North End have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league since returning from the international break, losing 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion last Saturday and 1-0 to newly promoted Birmingham City on Tuesday. The Lilywhites, who lost only one of their opening nine games of the season, have dropped to 10th place and will focus on bouncing back this weekend to avoid falling even lower in the table.

Sheffield United had a nightmare start to the season, failing to pick up a single point from their opening five league games, prompting the dismissal of head coach Ruben Selles after only six games in charge. The Blades, who sit just outside the drop zone, have since rehired former coach Chris Wilder and have gotten three wins from their last five, most recently picking up a solid 3-1 comeback victory away at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday will mark the 125th meeting between the two sides. Preston have won 36 of the previous 124 matches, 32 have ended in draws, while Sheffield United have won the remaining 56.

The hosts have only one win across the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of those games.

The visitors have scored an impressive 18 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Sheffield United have the worst offensive and third-worst defensive record in the English second tier this season, having only scored seven and conceded 17 across 11 games played.

Ad

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend, but Preston will hope to receive a considerable boost from their home advantage and better offensive form.

The Blades will rely on their dominant record in this fixture to get a result, but will need to be at their best and replicate their most recent performances to get all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Sheffield United

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More