Pride at stake for struggling Delhi after rival coach Schattorie's jibe

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi Dynamos will look to put the defeat against Mumbai City FC behind them when they face in-form NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here Tuesday.

Delhi Dynamos are still eyeing their first win of the season.

Josep Gombau's side have been dominating the proceedings but it's the final result that has led the side down.

Dynamos completed more than 500 passes in their last game and had 24 shots on goal, but the attacking line has failed to find the net with striker Andrija Kaluderovic finding it just once this season.

Against Mumbai, it was yet again on the counter attacks that the side conceded goals and it is something Gombau and his team are working on fixing.

"We are conceding goals in transition and that is something we need to work on. We are playing more in the opposition half and then getting hit on the counter attack. We are working on fixing that."

"Tomorrow is the day that hopefully things change for us. It's a new game and I hope that we rectify our mistakes and start to take our chances. We need to be more proficient upfront," Gombau added.

Marcos Tebar remains the only concern for Dynamos heading into the game with the Spaniard nursing a hamstring injury.

The visitors come into the match placed second in the league and much of it has been due to the fine form of striker Ogbeche who has found the back of the net five times so far. Gombau though is hopeful that the Dynamos defense can stop the strong NorthEast attack.

"Tomorrow will be tough. They have a strong attacking force and it will be a big task for us to stop them. I am hoping that we can do well and keep a clean sheet."

Delhi Dynamos are languishing in the eighth position with just three points from their first five matches.

They are still without a win, and NorthEast United FC coach Eelco Schattorie couldn't resist taking a dig at the coach ahead of the encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

"It is going to be a very difficult game. Delhi, with the team they have, being low on the table surprises me. I would even dare to say that if I had this team, we will play (be in) top three. It sounds arrogant (I know)," said Schattorie