Progres vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Progres entertain Midtjylland at the Stade Municipal in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The first leg in Denmark last week ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for Midtjylland, thanks to goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Sory Kaba. The Danish side entered directly in the second qualifying round, while Progres beat Gjilani 4-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

Progres have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition, while Midtjylland have played in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. They made the knockout round playoffs of the Europa League last season, suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Sporting.

Midtjylland continued their winning run in the Danish Superliga with a 2-0 home win over Silkeborg on Sunday, while Progres head into the second leg with a week's rest.

Progres vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Midtjylland met a team from Luxembourg for the first time in a competitive game last week, while it was the third meeting against a Danish opponent for Progres.

Progres have not scored against Danish opponents in three games, conceding 12 goals.

Progres have progressed beyond the second qualifying round in Europe only once (in the 2018-19 season) in 11 attempts.

Midtjylland are winless in eight away games in Europe (including qualifiers).

The visitors have won their last three games without conceding and have won seven of their last nine matches.

Progres vs Midtjylland Prediction

Progres have an impressive home record, where they're unbeaten this year. They had just one attempt on target in the first leg but are expected to fare better at home.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in 12 away games across competitions but are are winless in eight away games in Europe. Nonetheless, considering the current form of both teams, expect the Danish side to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Progres 1-2 Midtjylland

Progres vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cho Gue-sung to score or assist any time - Yes