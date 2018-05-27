Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Prompt recovery, Salah – Ramos wishes Liverpool star well

    Sergio Ramos hopes Mohamed Salah can make a quick return from his shoulder injury.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 06:21 IST
    4.51K
    SalahRamos - Cropped
    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

    Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wished Mohamed Salah a speedy recovery after the Liverpool star suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

    Salah came off in tears half an hour into Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in Kiev on Saturday, having hurt his shoulder under a challenge from Ramos.

    The 25-year-old has ligament damage in his shoulder, according to the Egyptian Football Association, amid initial fears the forward could be in doubt for the World Cup.

    Ramos, who was slammed for the tackle, went on Twitter after the game, writing he hoped Salah could make a quick return.

    "Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad," he wrote.

    "Above all, we are fellow pros.

    "Prompt recovery, Salah. The future awaits you."

    Gareth Bale's brace led Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown and Ramos' fourth in total.

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
