Proud Barca run hangs in the balance, Aubameyang keen to break knockout duck - Champions League in Opta numbers

A Barcelona run is in peril versus PSG, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seeks a goal in the Champions League knockout stages.

by Opta News 07 Mar 2017, 15:31 IST

Barcelona celebrate

Barcelona face an almighty rescue mission to protect an unprecedented Champions League last-16 run when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg, while Borussia Dortmund have it all to do against Benfica.

Ligue 1 champions PSG sent shockwaves through world football when they ran roughshod against Barca to earn a commanding 4-0 lead at Parc des Princes.

Barca, whose head coach Luis Enrique is to leave the club at the end of the season, must do something that no other club has done to reach the quarter-finals but they have scored 11 goals in their past two LaLiga matches to perhaps offer a glimmer of hope.

Meanwhile, Dortmund take on Benfica at Signal Iduna Park looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against the Portuguese side and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to break an unwanted duck to boost their chances.

We have looked at the best stats ahead of the last-16 ties, courtesy of Opta.



Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain

9 - Barcelona have progressed past the round of 16 in each of the last nine seasons, which is the longest ever run in the competition. The last time they failed to reach the quarter-finals was against Liverpool in the 2006-07 campaign.

0 - No club has ever overturned a first leg 4-0 away defeat in a Champions League knockout tie. It has happened on five previous occasions.

1 - The only time PSG eliminated Barcelona in the Champions League was in the 1994-95 quarter-finals. Since then Barcelona have won their two previous knockout encounters with the Parisian club in 2013 and 2015.

4 - Barcelona's first-leg loss equalled their heaviest defeat in a European competition. The 4-0 scoreline matched the defeat they suffered at the hands Bayern Munich in the 2013 Champions League semi-final.

5 - Neymar has scored five goals in five games against PSG, his highest tally against a team in the Champions League. The Brazilian is also the top goal creator in this season's competition with seven assists.

Neymar has been directly involved in 28 goals in 33 games for Barcelona this season (12 goals, 16 assists). #UCL pic.twitter.com/uoHsydkkOG — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2017

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica

30 - Only 30 per cent of teams that have lost 1-0 away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout game have gone on to qualify (9 out of 30).

9 - Benfica have lost all nine of their away games against German clubs in the Champions League or formerly known European Cup, conceding 26 goals in these matches.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has yet to score in his seven career Champions League knockout games.

14 - Kostas Mitroglou is the top Greek scorer in the history of the tournament with 14 goals, having scored in each of his last six Champions League campaigns.

1 - Dortmund's first leg defeat in Lisbon was their first in the Champions League this season after winning four and drawing two of their previous six matches. It was also the first time they have failed to score in the 2016-17 competition.