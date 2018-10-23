×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Proud captain Ozil revels in Arsenal's 'sexy football'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
270   //    23 Oct 2018, 03:40 IST
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil hailed Arsenal's "sexy football" after a superb second-half performance earned a 3-1 Premier League victory at home to Leicester City.

The visitors led at the Emirates Stadium on Monday thanks to a Hector Bellerin own goal, but captain Ozil then stamped his authority on the contest.

Ozil stroked home a Bellerin pass to level on the stroke of half time before contributing heavily to two breath-taking goals in three stunning minutes for substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Germany international - whose goal took him above Jurgen Klinsmann to become his country's most prolific player in the Premier League - then departed to a standing ovation.

And Ozil was thrilled to justify being given the armband by Unai Emery with a wonderful individual display that saw Arsenal move up to fourth in the Premier League table after a seventh straight win.

"I think we played some sexy football tonight," Ozil wrote on Twitter. "Proud captain of this team and this club!"

Arsenal will seek to make it 11 wins on the bounce in all competitions when they travel to Portugal to take on Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
5 football players who played on while injured
RELATED STORY
Ozil captaining Arsenal a miracle - Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Bobic critical of 'cowardly' Ozil
RELATED STORY
3 Most Brutal Football Fights Between Teammates
RELATED STORY
Ozil eclipses Klinsmann to become Premier League's most...
RELATED STORY
Emery hints at multiple Arsenal captains after Ozil wears...
RELATED STORY
Birthday boy Ozil is the most creative player in Europe
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo one of the greatest footballers who's ever lived,...
RELATED STORY
10 football superstars that were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
4 players that could leave Arsenal in 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us